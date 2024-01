A little more photoshop fun today. Keeping your subject sharp and blurring the background. I just loved the photos that I've been seeing with this effect and now that I'm finally dripping my fingers in photoshop, I gave it a try. The Adamski effect was created by Josh Adamski. I put the original photo in my extra album.Want to give it a try? Here's the link I used https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7orYoZfRiQ&t=2s she is a great teacher