19 / 365
The Squatters
Are they a couple, siblings, friends, Frenemies inquiring minds want to know? Not an owl in sight . Oh well, maybe one day .....It's 66 degrees outside ..WOW ...
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Year 13
COOLPIX P950
23rd January 2024 10:42am
squirrels
,
owl box
katy
ace
This is really cute! Looks like they might be checking out the neighborhood. What a fun catch. 60° is nothing to shake a stick at. I’m guessing that means your snow is gone?
January 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Ever so adorable!
January 26th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What a great catch - the lower one seems to almost be smiling
January 26th, 2024
