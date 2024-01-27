Whee Look At Me

Some of the wintering ducks that visit Cambridge, Md. I believe these are Lesser Scaup ducks. Their are hundreds of a few different types of ducks there. They have been wintering there for years and have gotten used to people throwing corn into the water for them. Most visitors gather at the dead end street which has a cement wall about waist high and the water is right on the other side . High tide at times brings the water into the street passed the wall so I always throw my boots in the car, just in case. They call it "The Wall Of Shame" for photographers because the pictures you can get of the ducks are amazing and require very little work to get them.