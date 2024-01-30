Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
21 / 365
The Poser
I think she's happy the snow is gone and wishes the bird feeder was a little lower but is thankful for the seeds the birds and squirrels drop.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
4805
photos
165
followers
81
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Latest from all albums
15
16
17
1147
18
19
20
21
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year 13
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th January 2024 7:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
deer
Corinne C
ace
Such a majestic pose. Great pic
January 30th, 2024
katy
ace
I wouldn’t mind sharing seed from my feeders with this animal at all! Stunning photo of it Leslie
January 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close