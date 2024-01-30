Previous
The Poser by lesip
The Poser

I think she's happy the snow is gone and wishes the bird feeder was a little lower but is thankful for the seeds the birds and squirrels drop.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Leslie

@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a majestic pose. Great pic
January 30th, 2024  
katy ace
I wouldn’t mind sharing seed from my feeders with this animal at all! Stunning photo of it Leslie
January 30th, 2024  
