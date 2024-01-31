Previous
Happy National Hot Chocolate Day by lesip
22 / 365

Happy National Hot Chocolate Day

As we bid January 2024 a fond farewell and goodbye. This January brought two snow falls to my area and a few days of arctic temperatures. Followed by a 79 degree day which melted all the snow. All and all we weathered January with very little complains. Looking forward to February and Woo Hoo spring is only 48 days away.....

Love a faceless selfie. Camera on tripod and used my little clicker to trigger camera. Had enough time to hide clicker in palm of my hand that is holding cup before camera triggered.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Leslie

ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise