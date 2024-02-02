Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Happy Ground Hog Day
Well if you can believe a rodent .... we can hope
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
0
Leslie
ace
@lesip
Hi, I live in Md. and have always enjoyed photography. With the kids grown and gone I now have all kinds of time on my...
Views
6
Comments
2
Year 13
iPhone 11 Pro
2nd February 2024 7:47am
Tags
groundhog
Linda Godwin
happy Groundhog Day! Yours is cute
February 2nd, 2024
katy
ace
This little guy looks precious cute. We have a real one in our yard this year. He hibernated under our shed and I have seen him once or twice recently. I am watching today to see if he comes out. It’s a very sunny day so if he does, I know he’s going to see his shadow! I guess that means bad news for us
February 2nd, 2024
