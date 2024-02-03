Previous
Fire Dancer by lesip
Fire Dancer

Frederick held its annual Fire and Ice festival this weekend. I arrived an hour early to get a front row spot. They had two half hour shows. One at 7 and another at 8. I set my aperture at 2.8 , I played with the shutter speed 60-100 and let the camera pick the ISO with the highest set to 3200. After reviewing the pictures on the back of the camera between shows I decided on shutter speed 80 and ISO 2200 for just about all the second show . Got a lot more keepers. The light up boats are still on the creek till March and make a good backdrop, I think.
Leslie

