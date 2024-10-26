Previous
Light art at the park by lettevy
70 / 365

Light art at the park

For about a week and a half, there was a festival with audiovisual art. Some amazing photo opportunities there
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

YvetteL

@lettevy
Christine Sztukowski ace
Incredible
November 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great colours.
November 3rd, 2024  
