71 / 365
Evening run
Been away for a while, but I'm going to try to make time for the 365project again. This shot is from my evening run today. I'll be uploading some older pictures too.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
2
1
YvetteL
@lettevy
Here to learn :) I live in the Netherlands. I love to travel and hike, and I try to capture the beauty along the way.
71
5
2
1
365
Galaxy S24
3rd November 2024 4:53pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous scenery
November 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely sunset!
November 3rd, 2024
