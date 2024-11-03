Previous
Evening run by lettevy
Evening run

Been away for a while, but I'm going to try to make time for the 365project again. This shot is from my evening run today. I'll be uploading some older pictures too.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

YvetteL

@lettevy
Here to learn :) I live in the Netherlands. I love to travel and hike, and I try to capture the beauty along the way.
19% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous scenery
November 3rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely sunset!
November 3rd, 2024  
