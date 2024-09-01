Gathering

Described in the local bird book as a "Scarce breeding summer visitor and common migrant". There are certainly more swallows about than were here when I first came to Shetland when some years you wouldn't seen any. More recently around this time I come across large numbers of them feeding and resting. While there have been plenty about it was only today that I saw around a dozen resting on the fence at Sannick. They were quite far off so not a very clear photo. Hopefully see larger flocks in the days to come. I suspect that they will be heading for warmer climes very soon.