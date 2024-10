Dodging the Weather

A week of dodging the weather and not many takers for this bench today in amongst heavy showers

Windy every day bar Friday which was flat calm with sunshine all day. For the rest of the week the wind barely dropped below 30mph and was into the high 50's on occasion.

Big influx of thrushes into the Isles with around 200 redwing and blackbird seen this morning. Nothing near the biggest recorded influx which was of around 60,000 redwing in October 1987.

Sunrise 07:33

Sunset 16:21