Rambutan fruit - ready to eat by lilh
Rambutan fruit - ready to eat

The inside of the Rambutan fruit that looks like an egg is what you eat. It's very similar to Chinese lychee.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Lil H

@lilh
