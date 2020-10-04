Sign up
201 / 365
04-10 Encounter
Restrictions due to Covid have eased slightly so more people are venturing out a little bit. Saw this flower on my walk this morning. I was attracted to the color but I don't know its name.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Lil H
@lilh
Tags
flower
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 4th, 2020
