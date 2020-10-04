Previous
Next
04-10 Encounter by lilh
201 / 365

04-10 Encounter

Restrictions due to Covid have eased slightly so more people are venturing out a little bit. Saw this flower on my walk this morning. I was attracted to the color but I don't know its name.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Lil H

ace
@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise