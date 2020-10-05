Previous
Early Morning Sky by lilh
202 / 365

Early Morning Sky

It could get quite hot even in the morning so my friends and I take an early morning walk. This is from this morning's walk.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Lil H

@lilh
I've been doing some photography for a couple of years but never had the time to really devote to it. With my recent retirement,...
