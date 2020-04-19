Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 577
I want to be a beaver
I want to look at tree-sized problems and gnaw at them, until they come crashing down to the ground! On the other hand, I'm not so sure about the whole giant orange teeth thing...
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
577
photos
99
followers
205
following
158% complete
View this month »
570
571
572
573
574
575
576
577
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th April 2020 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Goodness- it takes some pretty sharp teeth to make those marks on a tree like that!
April 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close