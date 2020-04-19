Previous
I want to be a beaver by lindasees
I want to be a beaver

I want to look at tree-sized problems and gnaw at them, until they come crashing down to the ground! On the other hand, I'm not so sure about the whole giant orange teeth thing...
Linda

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Goodness- it takes some pretty sharp teeth to make those marks on a tree like that!
April 20th, 2020  
