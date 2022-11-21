Previous
Art above our heads by lindasees
Photo 688

Art above our heads

I went to a play this weekend. The 100+ year old theatre was just lovely and I especially liked the carefully restored mural above the stage.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely mural
November 21st, 2022  
