Copper proxy by lindasees
Photo 586

Copper proxy

There's a hidden army of frogs in the pond near where I walk. I hear them but haven't seen a single croaker in weeks. Taking photos of copper statues of frogs is not nearly as satisfying as capturing the real thing.
Linda

