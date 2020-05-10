Sign up
Copper proxy
There's a hidden army of frogs in the pond near where I walk. I hear them but haven't seen a single croaker in weeks. Taking photos of copper statues of frogs is not nearly as satisfying as capturing the real thing.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
