Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 589
Blue-winged teals
I'm trying to learn how to take photos of birds. This is not easy! Any suggestions would be most gratefully entertained.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
589
photos
102
followers
209
following
161% complete
View this month »
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th May 2020 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
You captured them very well here Linda. I have the same problem that I see here with the reeds though, they are a bit distracting but cannot be avoided.
May 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close