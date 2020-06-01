Previous
Some days... by lindasees
Photo 592

Some days...

it's all I can do to point a camera in the direction of a window and push the button. I'm grateful for that tiny bit of joy today!
1st June 2020

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
