Do they know their house is on fire? by lindasees
Photo 599

Do they know their house is on fire?

A beautiful sunset tonight, but the reflection in my neighbors windows looked like there was a fire inside!
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I hope you rang the fire brigade 😂😂
July 21st, 2020  
