Prairie coneflower by lindasees
Prairie coneflower

After too many days inside, I spent a lovely day outside in deep, dark forest trails that opened into vibrant patches of prairie flowers. This is what July is supposed to be like!
Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
