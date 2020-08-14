I can't ignore it any more

These 4 tubs are full of family history. There's envelopes full of newspaper clippings, photos, film negatives and slides, and other assorted "treasures" from my own family, my parents and even grandparents. I'm slowly going through them, digitizing and sorting and trying to work up the courage to toss some of it in the trash. I've been putting it off but the pandemic has gone on so long that there's just no way I can use the excuse that I don't have time.