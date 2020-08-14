Previous
Next
I can't ignore it any more by lindasees
Photo 609

I can't ignore it any more

These 4 tubs are full of family history. There's envelopes full of newspaper clippings, photos, film negatives and slides, and other assorted "treasures" from my own family, my parents and even grandparents. I'm slowly going through them, digitizing and sorting and trying to work up the courage to toss some of it in the trash. I've been putting it off but the pandemic has gone on so long that there's just no way I can use the excuse that I don't have time.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful to be able to go through so much family history. Time consuming but well worth it.
August 14th, 2020  
Jean ace
Maybe it would look less intimidating if you put it in b&w! Haha.
That's the hardest category to go through.
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise