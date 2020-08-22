Previous
Next
"The problem with cats is that... by lindasees
Photo 612

"The problem with cats is that...

they get the same exact look whether they see a moth or an axe-murderer. ~Paula Poundstone
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 23rd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous shot!
August 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise