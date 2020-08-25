Sign up
Photo 614
His collection
When he saw my scissor collection photo, my long suffering husband's eyes lit up. He brought me a handful of knives and asked if I could take a photo of his collection. How could I say no? He's a sweetheart!
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
