His collection by lindasees
Photo 614

His collection

When he saw my scissor collection photo, my long suffering husband's eyes lit up. He brought me a handful of knives and asked if I could take a photo of his collection. How could I say no? He's a sweetheart!
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
