First frost by lindasees
First frost

Summer is changing to fall and we have our first frost warning tonight. The sparrows and goldfinches in the field behind my home are already fluffing their feathers and feasting on sunflower seeds, while they prepare for the cold, dark night.
9th September 2020

Linda

