Photo 661
One Way!
I held my breath as we went through this tunnel! It's only wide enough for one car, but there's so much traffic from both directions. Everyone laughs and is patient because it's a popular tourist sight and we are all there just to have fun!
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
Linda
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
Tags
scenesoftheroad-49
