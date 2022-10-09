Sign up
Photo 664
Sunrise in the Black Hills
The eternal challenge! Is it better to get out of bed in the frigid morning air for the potential of a glorious sunrise photo or to wiggle your toes and pull the covers over your head for another hour of delicious sleep.
9th October 2022
Annie D
ace
definitely worth an early rise :)
October 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a beautiful sunburst.
October 9th, 2022
