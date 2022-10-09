Previous
Sunrise in the Black Hills by lindasees
Sunrise in the Black Hills

The eternal challenge! Is it better to get out of bed in the frigid morning air for the potential of a glorious sunrise photo or to wiggle your toes and pull the covers over your head for another hour of delicious sleep.
9th October 2022

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since!
Annie D
definitely worth an early rise :)
October 9th, 2022  
Babs
What a beautiful sunburst.
October 9th, 2022  
