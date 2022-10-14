Previous
Next
Fire in the field by lindasees
Photo 669

Fire in the field

A full season of planning,
a full season of planting,
a full season of growing,
and in the midst of the season of harvest,
tragedy when the combine and crop burned.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Linda

ace
@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Oh no not good
October 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise