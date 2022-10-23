Chicken wrangling!

When I got up this morning, I had no idea that I'd be chasing chickens with my hands full of dried mealworms in the evening! Not my chickens, don't know anything about chickens, but a promise is a promise and I didn't want to be out driving in the big storm this evening, so the birds had to go into the coop earlier than they usually do. They didn't like it one bit and so there was much chasing and running and squawking. I'm sure my farming ancestors were laughing themselves silly in their heavenly mansions tonight!