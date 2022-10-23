Previous
Chicken wrangling! by lindasees
Photo 676

Chicken wrangling!

When I got up this morning, I had no idea that I'd be chasing chickens with my hands full of dried mealworms in the evening! Not my chickens, don't know anything about chickens, but a promise is a promise and I didn't want to be out driving in the big storm this evening, so the birds had to go into the coop earlier than they usually do. They didn't like it one bit and so there was much chasing and running and squawking. I'm sure my farming ancestors were laughing themselves silly in their heavenly mansions tonight!
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Linda

@lindasees
My father showed me the magic of developing black and white film when I was six years old. I've been hooked ever since! ...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture and fun story
October 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A fun story and a great candid picture of this pretty chicken!
October 24th, 2022  
