Previous
164 / 365
Watching the Grass Grow
I'm old enough to remember when this counted as entertainment ♥
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
4
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3727
photos
185
followers
237
following
44% complete
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 in 2023
Tags
30-days-wild23
katy
ace
There is something very appealing about this one. It conveys a sense of lazy summer days FAV
June 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful! When I sit in a chair like that, it's difficult to get up for one reason or another. =)
June 27th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Me too. Wonderful image.
June 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a relaxing shot!
June 27th, 2023
