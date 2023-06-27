Previous
Watching the Grass Grow by linnypinny
164 / 365

Watching the Grass Grow

I'm old enough to remember when this counted as entertainment ♥
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
katy ace
There is something very appealing about this one. It conveys a sense of lazy summer days FAV
June 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful! When I sit in a chair like that, it's difficult to get up for one reason or another. =)
June 27th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Me too. Wonderful image.
June 27th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a relaxing shot!
June 27th, 2023  
