Previous
True by linnypinny
180 / 365

True

Perhaps not the best capture to post since I need to start Weight Watchers again this week. Thanks for stopping by
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
What a great way to start my day- with an excellent quote about chocolate! Great shot!!
July 18th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL Love it.
July 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
How fabulous is this, you always come up with these amazing shots and words.
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise