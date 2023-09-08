Sign up
Self-Care 8
Yes, cookies are not a healthy choice, but they are hard to resist... Especially when they sort of look like a face ♥
8th September 2023
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3792
photos
181
followers
237
following
62% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
21st February 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfcaresept
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks really good.
September 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Ready for a masquerade party.
September 8th, 2023
