Photo 480
June 1
As most of you know, I continue to avoid crowded venues...the one I miss the most is the Nashville Flea Market at the original location...I'm going to edit photos from various years for the month of June.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4043
photos
168
followers
230
following
131% complete
View this month »
2
1
365 in 2023
FinePix F850EXR
27th October 2013 8:19am
Tags
flea market finds
Diana
How fabulous this looks, what a great idea!
June 1st, 2024
