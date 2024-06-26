Sign up
Photo 499
June 26
Oh, look...I'm in a better mood today. Many thanks to all of you for encouraging me to leave FB (and for being such a great community) ♥
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Lin
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4062
photos
168
followers
231
following
136% complete
View this month »
Tags
flea market finds
Zilli
ace
Thumbs up for the series on flea market finds! Cool, creepy, funny,..
June 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Creepy but another great find.
June 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh he's just awesome!
June 26th, 2024
Karen
ace
I love him- and his three bottom teeth!
June 26th, 2024
