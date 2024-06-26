Previous
June 26 by linnypinny
June 26

Oh, look...I'm in a better mood today. Many thanks to all of you for encouraging me to leave FB (and for being such a great community) ♥
Lin

Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Zilli ace
Thumbs up for the series on flea market finds! Cool, creepy, funny,..
June 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Creepy but another great find.
June 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh he's just awesome!
June 26th, 2024  
Karen ace
I love him- and his three bottom teeth!
June 26th, 2024  
