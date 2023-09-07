Sign up
228 / 365
Self-Care 7
Viewing a sunrise is always soothing...
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
3
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3791
photos
181
followers
237
following
62% complete
228
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
16th March 2023 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfcaresept
Dawn
ace
Absolutely Lin a lovely shot
September 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Viewing this beautiful shot too, love the tones and silhouettes.
September 7th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Fantastic
September 7th, 2023
