227 / 365
Self-Care 6
For me, puzzles are the ultimate in self-care. I instantly forget anything stressful while searching for the right pieces.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
3
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3790
photos
181
followers
237
following
62% complete
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
13th March 2023 10:21am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
selfcaresept
Mags
ace
They are marvelous for taking your mind off stressful thoughts. Looks like a good one!
September 6th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Now you need too visit :)
September 6th, 2023
Diana
ace
A perfect way to relax!
September 6th, 2023
