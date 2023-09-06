Self-Care 6

Previous
For me, puzzles are the ultimate in self-care. I instantly forget anything stressful while searching for the right pieces.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags ace
They are marvelous for taking your mind off stressful thoughts. Looks like a good one!
September 6th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Now you need too visit :)
September 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
A perfect way to relax!
September 6th, 2023  
