Previous
Photo 471
May 23
Little bird on a roof...thanks for stopping by!
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
2
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4034
photos
169
followers
231
following
129% complete
464
465
466
467
468
469
470
471
Views
15
Comments
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
14th May 2019 7:45pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet.
May 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
Nice… love the angle of the roof… the bird is very fluffy.
May 23rd, 2024
