Previous
Photo 493
June 16
Taken at the new Flea Market location in 2019, I would never have imagined that it would be the last time I attended...maybe it's for the best, since the original site (started in 1891) was destroyed for a soccer field...sad...
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
0
Lin
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
25th October 2019 9:48am
Tags
flea market finds
Mags
ace
Very cool and yes - that's sad.
June 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great image, not being a soccer fan I really find it sad!
June 16th, 2024
