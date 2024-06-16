Previous
June 16 by linnypinny
June 16

Taken at the new Flea Market location in 2019, I would never have imagined that it would be the last time I attended...maybe it's for the best, since the original site (started in 1891) was destroyed for a soccer field...sad...
Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Mags ace
Very cool and yes - that's sad.
June 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great image, not being a soccer fan I really find it sad!
June 16th, 2024  
