Previous
Photo 489
June 12
Back when the word "masks" meant Halloween fun...sigh...
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
2
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4052
photos
167
followers
230
following
133% complete
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
27th October 2013 8:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flea market finds
katy
ace
Great looking masks! You should wear those today
June 12th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Yup, masking up means something different these days for sure. Nicely captured image, though!
June 12th, 2024
