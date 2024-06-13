Previous
June 13 by linnypinny
Photo 490

June 13

yep, another flea market thingy.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
134% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A nice piece of recycling.
June 13th, 2024  
Karen ace
You got me here! I have no idea what it could be. I do see a semblance of a face, though - the fork being the nose, the pinkish square thing the mouth, the handles as ears, and the two black blobs as eyes. Is it a piece of recycled artwork?
June 13th, 2024  
katy ace
definitely a wacky looking face!
June 13th, 2024  
