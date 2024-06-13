Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 490
June 13
yep, another flea market thingy.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
4053
photos
167
followers
230
following
134% complete
View this month »
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
25th October 2015 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flea market finds
,
no idea what's going on here
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice piece of recycling.
June 13th, 2024
Karen
ace
You got me here! I have no idea what it could be. I do see a semblance of a face, though - the fork being the nose, the pinkish square thing the mouth, the handles as ears, and the two black blobs as eyes. Is it a piece of recycled artwork?
June 13th, 2024
katy
ace
definitely a wacky looking face!
June 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close