Previous
233 / 365
Self-Care 12
The scent of lavender is instantly soothing to me...and, so far, the chipmunk hasn't tried to bury anything in it...yay...
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
4
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3796
photos
181
followers
237
following
63% complete
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
5th September 2023 7:31am
Tags
selfcaresept
Diana
ace
It looks great, hope it grows well and flowers too :-)
September 12th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 12th, 2023
Agnes
ace
Waiting for the purple flowers
September 12th, 2023
Milanie
ace
It's certainly flourishing
September 12th, 2023
