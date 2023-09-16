Previous
Self-Care 16 by linnypinny
237 / 365

Self-Care 16

I love rainy days as I find it easy to do self care things. Also, I got my regular flu shot yesterday so I'll use that as an additional excuse to watch movies and read all day.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I also love rainy days and a good book.
September 16th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool looking sky. I love rainy days, too.
September 16th, 2023  
katy ace
Sounds like the perfect way to spend the day to me! Rainy days always make me want to hunker down also. Terrific photo of the weather.
September 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise