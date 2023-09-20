Sign up
Previous
241 / 365
Self-Care 20
Decorate an area (a table or shelf or entire room) with things that bring you peace. Visit it often ♥
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
3
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3804
photos
181
followers
238
following
66% complete
View this month »
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
20th September 2023 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfcaresept
Diana
ace
Perfect, you just have to light the candles Lin ;-)
September 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
Lovely! I like that textured table too.
September 20th, 2023
JackieR
ace
What a beautiful self help idea. This looks a serene place to be
September 20th, 2023
