Self-Care 20 by linnypinny
241 / 365

Self-Care 20

Decorate an area (a table or shelf or entire room) with things that bring you peace. Visit it often ♥
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Diana ace
Perfect, you just have to light the candles Lin ;-)
September 20th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely! I like that textured table too.
September 20th, 2023  
JackieR ace
What a beautiful self help idea. This looks a serene place to be
September 20th, 2023  
