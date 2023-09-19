Previous
Self-Care 19 by linnypinny
240 / 365

Self-Care 19

I spent way too much time concentrating on what covid took away from my retirement, and not appreciating what my retirement has given me. Self-care is helping with that ♥
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 19th, 2023  
Laura ace
Good sentiment.
September 19th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great quote and to pretty.
September 19th, 2023  
