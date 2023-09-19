Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
240 / 365
Self-Care 19
I spent way too much time concentrating on what covid took away from my retirement, and not appreciating what my retirement has given me. Self-care is helping with that ♥
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3803
photos
182
followers
238
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
17th March 2023 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfcaresept
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 19th, 2023
Laura
ace
Good sentiment.
September 19th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great quote and to pretty.
September 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close