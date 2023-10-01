Halloween Day 1

If you have following me for a while now, you know that this is my favorite month. I finally found a book that addresses why some people love the horror genre. Like the author, I started as a youth watching the classics (The Mummy, Frankenstein, The Wolfman) because my dad liked horror. As a teen in the 1970s and early 1980s I was obsessed with how the makeup artists produced such cool effects. And today? Movie horror is the perfect escape from the very real horror of life over the past few years. Thanks for dropping by and happy horror month ♥