Previous
Halloween Day 1 by linnypinny
252 / 365

Halloween Day 1

If you have following me for a while now, you know that this is my favorite month. I finally found a book that addresses why some people love the horror genre. Like the author, I started as a youth watching the classics (The Mummy, Frankenstein, The Wolfman) because my dad liked horror. As a teen in the 1970s and early 1980s I was obsessed with how the makeup artists produced such cool effects. And today? Movie horror is the perfect escape from the very real horror of life over the past few years. Thanks for dropping by and happy horror month ♥
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ellen E
How interesting. I enjoy those classics, and it's always fun to go to the Monsterpalooza convention. Looks like an interesting read.
October 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! I do like a good one, but without the gore. =)
October 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise