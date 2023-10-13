Previous
Halloween Day 13 by linnypinny
Halloween Day 13

Love to visit this old cemetery in Franklin TN.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Louise & Ken
I also love reading grave markers in old cemeteries! You've done a masterful job of creating the proper atmosphere here!
October 13th, 2023  
Dave ace
Very atmospheric. Cemeteries are the best.
October 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Mysterious and spooky!
October 13th, 2023  
katy ace
Your choice of processing has made this a very dramatic image
October 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and edit, I only visit during the day ;-)
October 13th, 2023  
