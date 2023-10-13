Sign up
264 / 365
Halloween Day 13
Love to visit this old cemetery in Franklin TN.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
5
1
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3827
photos
182
followers
238
following
72% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
28th October 2013 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
halloween2023
Louise & Ken
I also love reading grave markers in old cemeteries! You've done a masterful job of creating the proper atmosphere here!
October 13th, 2023
Dave
ace
Very atmospheric. Cemeteries are the best.
October 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
Mysterious and spooky!
October 13th, 2023
katy
ace
Your choice of processing has made this a very dramatic image
October 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and edit, I only visit during the day ;-)
October 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
