November - Day 21 by linnypinny
302 / 365

November - Day 21

Taken years ago at Opryland Hotel...for many years my friends from out-of-town would meet at the hotel the Saturday after Thanksgiving to see all the decorations.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Lin

@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
winghong_ho
Lovely photo in the past. Have a nice Thanksgiving holiday with your friends.
November 21st, 2023  
