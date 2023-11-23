Sign up
303 / 365
November - Day 23
Since my computer is still slow, I'm posting this one from a few years ago...it was a big food day then, and it was a big food day today! Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3866
photos
176
followers
235
following
83% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
17th November 2019 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
november2023
katy
ace
This looks delicious and if I weren’t stuffed to the brim right now, I would love to have a piece of it!
November 23rd, 2023
