May 6 by linnypinny
Photo 484

May 6

Flea Market weirdness, part 2
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Dave ace
Great shot of a cursed doll's head,
June 6th, 2024  
Karen ace
Excellent capture - it’s an eerie looking doll’s head, that’s for sure. Makes me feel a bit uneasy looking at it, I guess that’s the point of these dolls.
June 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Now this one really is creepy.
June 6th, 2024  
