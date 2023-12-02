Sign up
Previous
309 / 365
December - Day 2
I don't normally enjoy a 1000 piece puzzle, but this one is going to be fun. Each numbered box has 40 pieces, so just a little putting together each day.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
3
0
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3872
photos
175
followers
234
following
84% complete
View this month »
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 in 2023
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
22nd November 2023 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puzzle
,
advent
,
dec2023
Milanie
ace
What a neat idea
December 2nd, 2023
Agnes
ace
This is funny to make this puzzle
December 2nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Oh that sure looks time consuming but fun!
December 2nd, 2023
