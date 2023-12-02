Previous
December - Day 2 by linnypinny
309 / 365

December - Day 2

I don't normally enjoy a 1000 piece puzzle, but this one is going to be fun. Each numbered box has 40 pieces, so just a little putting together each day.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a neat idea
December 2nd, 2023  
Agnes ace
This is funny to make this puzzle
December 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh that sure looks time consuming but fun!
December 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise